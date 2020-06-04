Northeast Ohio Weather: Thunderstorms in the area today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The same front that came through yesterday will come back at us today. I’m expecting waves of thunderstorms to travel along this front today. Some of the storms will contain heavy rain since they won’t be moving that fast. We will be monitoring this as it unfolds. There is a chance a few of these guys could pulse up to severe limits. Heavy rain will be the main threat however. The humidity will creep back up to humid levels this afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. A few storms will be around this evening, otherwise a mostly cloudy sky. It will be humid and warm with overnight temperatures only falling to around 70 degrees.