Ohio Gov. DeWine cancels Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing out of respect for George Floyd’s memorial service

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he will not be holding his previously scheduled coronavirus briefing on Thursday out of respect for the memorial service for George Floyd.
The governor, who previously suggested he would provide an update to the status of the state’s zoos and museums, said any significant information will be released online at the Ohio Department of Health’s website.
The memorial service for the African-American killed while in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Minnesota.
