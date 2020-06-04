Ohio has started sending payments for kids who missed free, reduced meals during COVID-19 school closures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said the agency has started issuing Pandemic EBT benefits for children who missed free and reduced price meals at school.
Families with children who relied on free or reduced school meals will receive around $300 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits to purchase healthy foods, according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
Funds for families that already receive SNAP benefits will see the financial assistance added directly to their Ohio Direction cards, while households that do not rely on the supplemental program will receive a preloaded card, according to the Department of Job and Family Services.
The first payment will be dated back to when children were dismissed from school, so families should expect more than $300, which could cover expenses through June.
The Pandemic EBT program was approved by the United States Department of Agriculture as a result of the statewide school closures over COVID-19 concerns.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services also announced on Wednesday that SNAP recipients can purchase groceries online at retailers that include Giant Eagle, Walmart, Amazon.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.