Thieves break into Akron’s Canal Park Stadium; ransack offices, steal property

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canal Park Stadium employee arrived at work Wednesday and discovered the stadium had been broken into sometime overnight.
The employee immediately called Akron police.
According to officers, the suspects ransacked offices inside the stadium and stole an undetermined amount of property.
Canal Park Stadium is located on S. Main Street and is the home of the Akron RubberDucks baseball team.
Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490.
Callers can remain anonymous.
