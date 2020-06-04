Northeast Ohio glass repair company sees spike in customers following destructive demonstrations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Downtown businesses are still cleaning up the mess that was made during Saturday’s riot.
Many business owners want their windows fixed before they reopen and that’s where the glass companies come in.
“It’s been non-stop for the last four days,” said Sean from Euclid Glass.
Sean says he responds to nearly 40 work orders per day.
Most of those work orders come from downtown business in desperate need of repair.
“This is my first time in my 42 years. I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Sean.
Sean says they’ve also been getting calls from business owners wanting to board up their shops.
“We’ve been doing preventative board up as well. Just people worried about what could happen, so we’ve been boarding up those businesses as well,” he added.
Sean tells us he doesn’t think his company will be done repairing all the damage done to downtown until the end of the year.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.