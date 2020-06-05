Bay Village protesters lay face down for 9 minutes in tribute to George Floyd

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of people in Bay Village came together to peacefully protest the death of George Floyd. It is a community that is predominantly white, but they say they want to use their white privilege to dismantle racism.
“We need justice and we need us as a very white community to stand up,” said 18-year-old Zak Crabb.
Terry Coursen has called Bay Village home for years.
“Personally it means a lot,” said Coursen. “I live in this community. There’s not a lot of people like me here.”
Coursen has been silently protesting for the past week, walking around his community to raise awareness.
“I sat on my couch with my son and I said you know what? I wanna do something that’s positive, there’s too much distraction from the real message out here and that’s that our lives matter.”
On Friday, the community marched with him.
“To come out here and have people support that and show within the community I live in that’s meaningful to them and it’s meaningful to me, and more importantly, also to do that in a peaceful way,” Coursen said.
The march started at Huntington Park. The crowd marched down Lake Road.
Then they stopped and hundreds of people laid face down on the ground for nine minutes, or about the amount of time that a Minneapolis police officer’s knee was on George Floyd’s neck.
“I mean, you look at the crowd that was here today and there were so many people here I didn’t expect that big of a turnout. That just shows how much we care in Bay Village about other people,” said Kevin Linder.
Heather Tuck-Macalla believes it is her responsibility to use her privilege for good.
“Our black brothers and sisters are not being treated fairly or equally under the law, and I think it’s important for all of us to stand up and speak up for justice,” said Tuck-Macalla. There will also be another gathering Sunday morning at 9 A.M. on Lake Road and that will last for last for nine minutes.
