Cleveland bail worker says he was unfairly targeted and arrested by police over curfew violation

“I’m a resident of downtown and this is where I reside,” Body said. “This is where I lay my head. This is my peace of mind. You know I don’t condemn or condone any of the actions that happened. And the violence that happened after this peaceful protest. But, the question I do want to ask is where was this patrol, this same effort, these same curfews when all those lives were being lost on the East Side? All those unsolved homicides. We want to protect businesses. But is brick and mortar more important than human lives? More important than black lives? That’s a question for the Mayor.”