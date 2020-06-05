Cleveland Metroparks Zoo reopening June 17 after being closed for nearly 3 months from coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced zoos can reopen on June 10, along with several other categories of entertainment venues and community facilities.
However, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo confirmed it will open its doors a week later on June 17 to ensure it is ready to fully reopen safely with guidelines and best practices from the state and CDC to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo first closed on March 16 as a precaution to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has remained closed for nearly three months to abide by the state’s orders.
“After nearly three months, we can’t wait to reopen Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to our community,” said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Chris Kuhar, PhD. “As we work diligently to reopen, safety will continue to be our number one priority to protect our employees, guests and all of the animals in our care.”
In the meantime, guests have been able to drive around the zoo since May 20 to get an up-close look at giraffes and elephants from their cars for the first time since 1907 with Cruise the Zoo.
This event puts the “fun” in fundraiser because proceeds from this drive-thru event helps raise money to continue animal care efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cruise the Zoo will continue until Sunday, June 14, and tickets are still available for this limited-time event by clicking here.
“We want to thank the community for their overwhelming support over the past several months,” said Kuhar. “While we prepare to reopen, there are still a few opportunities left to experience the Zoo from your vehicle for the first time in over 100 years.”
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said it will provide an update on the safety precautions it will have in place prior to reopening.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo memberships will be reactivated on June 17.
To make up for lost days, all memberships that were valid during the Zoo’s required closure will be automatically extended.
