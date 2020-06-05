Cleveland Metroparks Zoo rhino herd gets new habitat that’s double the size of their old home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The herd of critically endangered Eastern black rhinos at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will be living large in their new habitat that is double the size of their old home.
The Daniel Maltz Rhino Reserve offers enhanced features for the rhinos and has an expanded guest viewing deck.
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and the Cleveland Zoo Society will unveil the five rhinos’ new home on Tuesday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and remarks from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s animal care team.
The ceremony is closed to the public due to the coronavirus crisis, but 19 News will be streaming the event on Facebook and our website.
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced zoos can reopen on June 10, along with several other categories of entertainment venues and community facilities.
However, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo confirmed it will open its doors a week later on June 17 to ensure it is ready to fully reopen safely with guidelines and best practices from the state and CDC to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo first closed on March 16 as a precaution to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has remained closed for nearly three months to abide by the state’s orders.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.