5 Cleveland SWAT officers injured in a hit and run crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five Cleveland police SWAT officers were injured in an early morning accident Friday.
The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. at St. Clair Avenue and E. 18th Street Downtown.
Police said the SWAT officers were responding to a call, when they were hit by another vehicle.
The driver of that vehicle left the scene and remains on the loose.
The SWAT officers are being treated at MetroHealth Hospital.
No information on their condition has been released.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.