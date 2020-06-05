Cleveland’s curfew lifted on Friday morning following destructive protests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland’s curfew was lifted at 6 a.m. on Friday after it was introduced on Saturday following the weekend’s protests over the death of George Floyd.
A judge’s ruling is not allowing officials to extend it again past Friday.
However, Mayor Frank Jackson said it may be reinstated if necessary.
A previous statement from the City of Cleveland regarding the Court’s Order said officials “will continue to evaluate the conditions in the City and will address them accordingly. The City’s number one priority is to keep Clevelander’s safe.”
A Northeast Ohio attorney challenged the city’s curfew with a lawsuit, claiming it violates the rights of residents.
According to the ruling, the city of Cleveland cannot extend the curfew again unless it is legally appropriate; a win for the attorney who filed the lawsuit.
The lawsuit also alleged that Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson did not have the legal authority to institute a curfew.
Ohio law requires more than a proclamation from the mayor for municipalities to pass ordinances to set curfews, according to 19 News Investigates.
