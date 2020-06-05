Coronavirus crisis: Latest updates in Northeast Ohio for June 5, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health showed 2,339 deaths from the coronavirus with at least 37,282 cases reported statewide.
Here are today’s links:
- COVID-19 Tracker: Check out the latest on test results around the country
- Cleveland Metroparks Zoo reopening June 17 after being closed for nearly 3 months from coronavirus crisis
- Cuyahoga County health officials discuss latest increase in area’s COVID-19 cases
- Cedar Point, Kalahari, Kings Island sue Ohio Department of Health to reopen
- US unemployment drops unexpectedly to a still-high 13.3%
This story will be updated throughout the day.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.