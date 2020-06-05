Council members discuss what the resolution declaring racism as a public health crisis means for Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Cleveland City Council spoke on Friday about the resolution to declare racism a public health crisis.
A press conference with Council Members Blaine Griffin, Basheer Jones, and Kevin Kelley was held on the steps of the Cleveland City Hall.
The resolution, which was introduced by Griffin and Jones before both the protests and what is known now about the coronavirus’ impact on minority communities, passed unanimously during Wednesday’s council vote
“The pandemic has laid bare even more plainly that African-Americans and other minority groups who have less access to high quality medical care, cleaner environments and healthy fresh food are dying at greater rates than others, despite not being infected at a higher rate,” Griffin previously said.
The resolution aims to help address issues of racial equity in health care, as well as in economic and workforce development.
