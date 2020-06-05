Cuyahoga County health officials discuss latest increase in area’s COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health will address the area’s latest cases of the coronavirus and what is being done to help local businesses during the health pandemic.
Commissioner Terry Allan, along with CCBH Director Dr. Heidi Gullett, will hold a weekly briefing at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Friday.
As of Friday morning, the Ohio Department of Health says Cuyahoga County has the second highest number of cases across the state with 4,732.
At least 259 deaths have been reported in Cuyahoga County, including Cleveland.
Previously, Dr. Gullett highlighted the number of individuals within Cuyahoga County Board of Health monitoring jurisdiction that have recovered from COVID-19.
This story will be updated following the conclusion of the press conference.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.