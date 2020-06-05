Downtown Cleveland businesses still hurting from coronavirus crisis need help bringing looters to justice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mike Yassen walked through the front door of his business on Euclid Avenue at 6 a.m. on Friday. But he’s not here early to open up his shop, Men’s Designer Outlet.
He’s still cleaning from Saturday’s riot in downtown.
"We tried to protect our place as much as we can," said Yassen. "But things got out of control."
Looters damaged more than 40 businesses downtown last weekend.
At Men’s Designer Outlet, the front window is gone, shattered all over the store’s carpet.
There are dozens of suits still ripped off the shelves.
It's been a difficult few months for business owners like Yassen.
His store has been on Euclid for more than 30 years.
But between the coronavirus crisis forcing them to close for more than two months and now this, he’s not sure how much more his business can take.
“For a small business, how much we can absorb?," Yassen asked. "I don’t know. It’s really too much. It’s very stressful.”
Perhaps the silver lining in all of this is the help Yassen and others have gotten from total strangers; volunteers helping him put the pieces back together in this difficult time.
"We really felt good about the help we got from the community," he said.
Cleveland police are asking anyone who may have cell phone video of people looting to send it to them.
