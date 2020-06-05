Federal charges filed against 2 Pennsylvania men; task force will continue to investigate civil unrest in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal and local law enforcement officials announced charges for two individuals arrested following last weekend’s destructive demonstrations in Downtown Cleveland.
The charges were announced at a press conference Friday morning.
U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said 23-year-old Brandon Althof-Long and 22-year-old Devon Bryce Poland were arrested on a variety of federal offenses, including transporting a firearm, or incendiary device in furtherance of civil disorder and conspiracy to use fire or explosion in furtherance of a federal felony.
FBI agents, with the assistance of Erie police, arrested Althof-Long and Poland Friday morning. The friends were originally detained by Cleveland police for a curfew violation on May 30.
“Their vehicle was searched and items found in the vehicle include a firearm, numerous rounds of ammunition, fire gel and a hammer among other things,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric Smith. “These two individuals discussed, planned and traveled to our city the explicit intent to destroy and incite violence.”
More arrests are expected. “If you burnt a car, if you broke into a store, if you beat somebody up, we are going to find you and we are going to hold you accountable with federal charges as appropriate,” said U.S. Attorney Herdman.
FBI, ATF, Cleveland Police and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s department have formed a task force to investigate Saturday’s civil unrest.
Members of the Cleveland Police Department are also being investigated following complaints of police misconduct.
“People of Cleveland, and the businesses, have a right to feel and be safe,” said Mayor Frank Jackson. “We will not tolerate anyone coming into our house and causing bodily harm to people or destruction of property.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.