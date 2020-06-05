Gov. DeWine gives update amid continuing COVID-19 concerns, George Floyd protests in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine will address Ohioans from Columbus on Friday as protests resume across the state and cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.
The governor will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton for a press conference at 2 p.m.
As of Friday, the Department of Health said 2,339 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 37,282 cases reported statewide.
Those numbers will be updated at 2 p.m.
Gov. DeWine’s remarks on Friday come as several amusement parks are suing Ohio in order to immediately reopen after being closed for months during the coronavirus pandemic.
Protests over the death of George Floyd, mostly peaceful, are also continuing across the Ohio, which has some state leaders concerned about the potential for close-contact transmission of COVID-19.
Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 6,112 total.
An additional 2,643 cases and 222 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 6,312 hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 1,623 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
