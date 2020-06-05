Homeless woman one of dozens arrested for violating Cleveland’s curfew this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Now that Cleveland’s curfew has expired, we’re learning more about the people arrested for violating it. Among them, is a homeless woman.
Court records show Christina Hancock was picked up by police with almost 100 others that were out during restricted hours this week.
Hancock says she felt powerless against officers enforcing this week’s curfew.
It was in place for more than 48 hours straight after destructive protests downtown Saturday.
“The people that are in power like the mayor, he can do whatever he wants,” Hancock said. “He can put a curfew whenever he wants, and I don’t appreciate that.”
As a homeless woman with virtually nowhere permanent to go, she says it’s hard to know what she was supposed to do on Sunday.
“I was just walking down the street,” she said.
She says she was headed to get a phone charger and then to a women’s shelter Sunday afternoon.
But she didn’t make it to the shelter, because police stopped her and took her into custody.
“They didn’t even give me a chance to explain myself,” she said. “They just basically said we were under arrest.”
She spent the next day in the county jail.
“I was just thinking that this is not right," she said. "I mean, I didn’t do anything wrong and I’m going to jail? What the heck?”
Hancock's experience adds to the curfew confusion 19 News Investigators continue to cover.
Thursday we brought you the story of a Cleveland State student who’s now suing the city over the curfew restrictions.
Nicholas Hundell says he was arrested while trying to get out of downtown Sunday.
After sitting in jail for two days, he says authorities let him go.
“Completely randomly, out of the blue on Tuesday morning, they just let me go,” he said.
Both Hundell and Hancock are listed on the booking report for "failure to comply."
At this moment, Hundell is nowhere to be found in the county or city court records.
“I asked the officer if I was being charged with something and she said ‘no,’ ” he said.
However, Hancock apparently is.
The city set a July court date for her when they released her Monday.
It’s unclear why she remains charged though, while others have not been.
“I didn’t even do anything wrong,” she said. “I’m not even a criminal.”
We reached out to the county and the city to see if anyone has an explanation for Hancock’s situation.
We're waiting to hear back.
It is important to note that Cleveland’s curfew expired Friday morning.
A federal judge ruled Thursday that city leaders would need to prove a new threat in order to put a new one in place.
