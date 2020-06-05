Homicide investigation underway after 13-year-old girl, 24-year-old man fatally shot in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner confirmed the Akron Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a 13-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man were shot dead.
According to the report, Akron Police were called to the 100 block of Brighton Drive for a shooting around 10:50 p.m. on Friday.
When officers arrived, they found the victims with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the report.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The relation the two victims had to each other is unknown at this time.
Officials have yet to confirm if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
The Summit County Medical Examiner said their names will be released once their family has been notified.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.