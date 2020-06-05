Landry, Beckham, other players send video message to NFL about racial inequality

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns wide receivers Jarvis Landy and Odell Beckham joined forces with more than a dozen NFL stars to send a message about racial inequality to the league.
The 70-second video was released on social media platforms Thursday night and includes Saquon Barkley, Deshaun Watson, Ezekiel Elliott, Patrick Mahomes, Jamal Adams and DeAndre Hopkins, among others.
Michael Thomas, the New Orleans Saints wide receiver who has led the league in receptions the past two seasons, opens the video with the statement: “It’s been 10 days since George Floyd was brutally murdered.” The players then take turns asking the question, “What if I was George Floyd?"
The players then name several of the black men and women who have recently been killed, including Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Tamir Rice.
“I AM George Floyd,” Hopkins says.
Later Mahomes adds: “I AM Tamir Rice.”
The video closes with the players insisting they “will not be silenced.” They also demand the NFL state that it condemns "racism and the systemic oppression of black people. ... We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. ... We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.”
