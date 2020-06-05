Mansfield man arrested for threatening social media posts on rioting, destructive activity

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old Mansfield man was taken into custody for making threatening posts on social media, police said.
According to Mansfield police, Jaywaun Perry’s posts included promoting rioting and destructive activity.
Perry is charged with three charges each of inducing panic and inciting violence.
Perry is also charged with possession of marijuana and attempting to riot.
A bond will be set at his court hearing.
Mansfield police also said there are rumors about ANTIFA being in the city; however, they have no credible information at this time.
Police said they are continuing to monitor the situation.
