Member of Ohio National Guard suspended for expressing ‘white supremacist ideology’; FBI investigating

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said a member of the Ohio National Guard has been suspended from duty for expressing “white supremacist ideology.”
The individual was one of 100 Ohio National Guard members sent to Washington, D.C. to assist with the ongoing protests over the death of an African-American man in Minneapolis while in custody of police.
According to Gov. DeWine, the FBI uncovered the information that led to the member’s suspension, which was expressed on social media prior to being dispatched to the nation’s capital.
Gov. DeWine said the individual will likely be permanently removed from the Ohio National Guard once the investigation is complete.
