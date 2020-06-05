1 new death reported in Cleveland due to COVID-19; 17 new confirmed cases citywide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Friday one resident has died due to coronavirus, which brings the total cumulative dead to 57 citywide.
The new death is a man in his 60s, health officials said.
Health officials said there are 17 new cases of coronavirus in the city, which brings the total cumulative of confirmed cases to 1,697 citywide.
CDPH is working to identify close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
You can see the update for Friday statewide below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
