New federal data: Nationwide nursing home deaths from Covid-19 hit almost 32,000

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New federal data shows nursing homes nationwide have reported almost 32,000 deaths from COVID-19.
19 Investigates found facilities will now be facing tougher penalties for certain outbreaks.
There will be stricter federal fines for infection control violations that lead to issues like Covid-19 outbreaks.
Penalties can go up to $20,000 per infraction.
The CDC requires Medicare and Medicaid nursing homes to report Covid-19 data, and the results are back.
Two new federal reports this week from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services compiled data from nursing homes across the country.
They reported more than 95,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases and almost 32,000 deaths at nursing homes.
The CDC collected that information from more than 13,000 nursing homes.
And that doesn't include data from assisted living facilities, which are not regulated by the federal government.
Families can now also search for specific nursing homes and their coronavirus cases with an interactive map on the CMS website, you can find it here.
This federal data on Covid-19 will be updated again in two weeks.
Ohio nursing home cases
The Ohio Department of Health has been tracking Covid-19 cases in nursing homes and assisted living facilities for the past two months.
Here are the latest numbers just released this week.
There have been 5,911 resident cases of Covid-19 since April 15.
This week alone, there are 1,125 cases.
There have been 2,695 total staff cases statewide.
19 Investigates found nearly 200 more Ohio nursing home residents died from COVID-19 in the last week.
1,272 residents died since April 15, and ODH has previously confirmed 369 residents died before that date.
That means in total, 1,641 nursing home residents have died of COVID-19 statewide.
