Northeast Ohio Weather: A few isolated storms this afternoon, beautiful weekend ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm and humid air mass remains in place today.
Afternoon temperatures will be well into the lower to middle 80s.
A lake breeze front will be the focus mechanism for a few thunderstorms this afternoon.
Not everyone will see rain, and I certainly would not cancel my outdoor plans.
Just have a plan to run inside if you hear thunder.
Sunshine returns in full force for the weekend.
It will be pretty comfortable this weekend, too.
Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s on Saturday
Sunday will be the coolest day with highs around 70 degrees.
If you prefer cooler Summertime weather, get ready!
It’s going to get quite hot next week.
