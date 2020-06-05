Northeast Ohio Weather: 80s today and humid

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm and humid air mass remains in place today. I have afternoon temperatures middle 80s. It will be cooler near the lake. I lowered the chance of thunderstorms. Not seeing any significant trigger around to get organized storms going. A lake breeze front could spark a few storms. The wind will be relatively light. A cold front crosses the area tonight. I have the clouds increasing and a small chance of a thunderstorm. It is going to be another warm night. Drier and cooler air builds in for the weekend.