5 people arrested for trying to break into Progressive Field; Cleveland police find fire starting materials in car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said five people were arrested on Friday morning after they attempted to break into Progressive Field.
The police chief said security guards at Progressive Field noticed the individuals sometime after 3 a.m. on Friday and noted that they looked suspicious because a curfew was still in effect for the downtown Cleveland area.
Police arrived and arrested the five individuals, who have not yet been identified, for violating the city’s curfew.
While looking into the car the individuals used to get to Progressive Field, police discovered materials inside that could be used to start a fire as well as signs for protests.
Chief Williams said it appears the five individuals that were arrested on Friday morning are from Ohio, but they do not live in Cuyahoga County.
“The curfew does work,” Chief Williams said while announcing the arrests during a press conference with Mayor Frank Jackson and the FBI.
“If I may comment further, we’ve heard from a lot of the downtown businesses. They want us to continue the curfew for as much as possible, but there are parameters for that," the police chief added.
Federal and local agencies are continuing to try to track down individuals involved in the destruction during Cleveland’s protests.
This is a developing story.
