‘Significant’ charges related to destructive protests in Cleveland announced by police, federal investigators

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal and local law enforcement officials are expected to announce charges related to the recent protests in Cleveland over the death of George Floyd.
A press conference with officials, which include U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Chief of Police Calvin Williams, is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday.
According to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, at least 99 people were arrested on Saturday as protesters clashed with law enforcement at the Justice Center building in downtown Cleveland.
Countless windows were smashed, cars were set on fire, and buildings were vandalized with graffiti during the protests.
This story will be updated.
