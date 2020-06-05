‘Significant’ charges related to destructive protests in Cleveland announced by police, federal investigators

Cleveland police cruisers set on fire during George Floyd protests downtown (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | June 5, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT - Updated June 5 at 10:15 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal and local law enforcement officials are expected to announce charges related to the recent protests in Cleveland over the death of George Floyd.

A press conference with officials, which include U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Chief of Police Calvin Williams, is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday.

According to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, at least 99 people were arrested on Saturday as protesters clashed with law enforcement at the Justice Center building in downtown Cleveland.

The sheriff estimated that up to 4,000 people may have attended the protests in Cleveland. He was expecting between 200 and 300 protesters.

Countless windows were smashed, cars were set on fire, and buildings were vandalized with graffiti during the protests.

This story will be updated.

