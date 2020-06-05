US Sen. Brown reacts to President Trump’s comments saying it’s 'a great day’ for George Floyd while discussing protests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Donald Trump is drawing outrage from U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, of Ohio, and others for the way he included George Floyd’s name in his address from the White House on Friday.
During a press conference, the president began by touting the latest job numbers in the United States as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
He continued by commenting on how governors across the country need to do better at controlling demonstrators protesting the death of Floyd, who was killed while in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer.
“Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country. This is a great thing for him. It’s a great day for everybody. This is a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality,” President Trump stated.
The remarks from the Republican president drew criticism from Democratic Sen. Brown, who took to Twitter to respond.
“How dare you invoke George Floyd’s name to prop up your self-congratulatory press conference," Sen. Brown wrote.
Protests against Floyd’s death and police brutality are continuing across the country, including in Washington, D.C. near the White House grounds.
