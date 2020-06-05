25-year-old Georgia man’s life claimed by Valley View Bridge motorcycle crash

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a man lost his life after he was ejected from his motorcycle on the Valley View Bridge at approximately 9:04 p.m. on Friday.
The Highway Patrol identified the man as 25-year-old Kevin Finch of Augusta, Georgia.
According to the report, Finch was riding a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle eastbound on I-480 on the Valley View Bridge when he veered off the left side of the road, struck the concrete median barrier, and was ejected.
Finch was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol confirmed Finch was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
While the events that led up to the crash remain under investigation, the Highway Patrol said high speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The Valley View Police and Fire departments, Independence Police Department, Brooklyn Heights Police Department, and Mooney’s Towing reportedly assisted on scene.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.