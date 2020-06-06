Ashtabula police officer apologizes after receiving backlash for social media post regarding George Floyd

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashtabula Police Department Officer Aaron McCracken has issued an apology to the community after his Facebook post following the death of George Floyd was met with criticism.
The police department shared the formal statement on their Facebook.
The letter states:
"Dear Citizens of Ashtabula,
I just wanted to take this time to express my sincerest apologies for the comment that I made recently on a Facebook post pertaining George Floyd. It was certainly never my intention to cause anyone harm and I do realize my words were hurtful to many people and for that I am truly sorry. My heart goes out to Mr. Floyd and his family.
This past Thursday I had a meeting with several members of our local NAACP. I was very moved by what Pastor Sing and Pastor Moore had to say. They shared with me how words do hurt and how my words made many in the community feel like I didn’t care about another person’s life. I was able to hear things from their perspectives and this was a powerful message to me. In no way do I wish harm on others nor do I ever want to see a person be the victim of police brutality.
I thank the NAACP for taking the time to talk to me. I will take what they have said with me for the remainder of my career and my life and will always remember to treat people with respect. I understand that my words do matter and I assure you all that this will never happen again. I say this with the greatest humility and ask all of you for your forgiveness.
Aaron P. McCracken"
Earlier this week, the Ashtabula Police Department confirmed there is a peaceful protest scheduled to take place at Cornelius Park from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday.
Police Chief Robert D. Stell said a number of city and local officials will be in attendance with members of the police department, including himself, in support of peaceful protests against police brutality in the nation.
According to the chief:
"Our Police Department strongly supports this cause and wish to stand together with our community against police brutality.
For the safety of all of those in attendance, we do plan to have additional staff in place. Our plan is to have officers available if needed but not to impede or infringe on this event in any way. We simply wish to help maintain a safe environment to ensure that people’s voices will be heard."
