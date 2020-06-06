Ashtabula police officer apologizes after receiving backlash for social media post regarding George Floyd

This past Thursday I had a meeting with several members of our local NAACP. I was very moved by what Pastor Sing and Pastor Moore had to say. They shared with me how words do hurt and how my words made many in the community feel like I didn’t care about another person’s life. I was able to hear things from their perspectives and this was a powerful message to me. In no way do I wish harm on others nor do I ever want to see a person be the victim of police brutality.