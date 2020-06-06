City of Cleveland closes I-71 exit ramps in preparation of protests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the City of Cleveland ordered the I-71 exit ramps to Fulton Road to be temporarily closed starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Cleveland police officers and vehicles gathered in the East Bank of the Flats around midnight, and according to a source, the department is preparing for a second round of protests in the city on Saturday.
The move comes a day after Mayor Frank Jackson’s curfew was lifted, and as marchers plan to convene at the police department’s 2nd District station to protest the death of 22-year-old Desmond Franklin, who was fatally shot by off-duty officer, Jose Garcia, on April 9 near Riverside Cemetery on the city’s West Side.
Hundreds of people are expected to assemble at the station on Fulton Road, where the off-duty officer has worked, but the mutual expectation is that the protest remain peaceful.
The city was brought to its knees last weekend, following a night of riots that caused millions in damage among 40 businesses, and prompted a police insider to write an anonymous letter criticizing the department’s lack of preparedness as chaos descended around officers downtown.
However, since then, authorities in Cleveland and across the country have worked diligently with community activists to cool tensions and forge partnerships that could spark civic and racial change.
Peaceful protests peaked on Thursday in the Hough neighborhood as police, city leaders and residents took to the stage carrying raw and hopeful messages.
With the 1966 race riots, the block has seen some of the worst, and now, some of the best moments between people and police in Cleveland:
19 News will have crews covering the protests live on Saturday; return here for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.