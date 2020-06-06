Cleveland Police preparing for 2nd round of protests on Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police were seen gathering in the East Bank of the Flats around midnight, and according to a source, officers are preparing for a second round of protests in the city on Saturday.
The move comes a day after Mayor Frank Jackson’s curfew was lifted, and as marchers plan to convene at the police department’s 2nd District station to protest the death of 22-year-old Desmond Franklin, who was fatally shot by off-duty officer, Jose Garcia, on April 9 near Riverside Cemetery on the city’s West Side.
Hundreds of people are expected to assemble at the station on Fulton Road, where the off-duty officer has worked, but the mutual expectation is that the protest remain peaceful and productive.
The city was brought to its knees last weekend, following a night of riots that caused millions in damage among 40 businesses, and prompted a police insider to write an anonymous letter criticizing the department’s lack of preparedness as chaos descended around officers downtown.
However, since then, authorities in Cleveland and across the country have worked diligently with community activists to cool tensions and forge partnerships that could spark substantial civic and racial change.
Peaceful protests peaked on Thursday in the Hough neighborhood as police, city leaders and residents took to the stage carrying raw and hopeful messages.
With the 1966 race riots, the block has seen some of the worst, and now, some of the best moments between people and police in Cleveland:
