Cleveland Police sent to 5 shootings in 3 hours on Saturday, including 1 homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed officers responded to five shootings, one of which was a homicide, within three hours in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Here are the descriptions of the shootings according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia:
12:46 a.m.
A 30-year-old man was shot in the head and a 28-year-old man was shot in the right thigh in the 12100 block of Lenacrave Avenue.
EMS brought the 30-year-old to University Hospitals in an unknown condition.
The 28-year-old was driven to South Point Hospital in a car, where he was then flown to MetroHealth Hospital.
Both victims remain in the hospital.
1:17 a.m.
A 36-year-old man was fatally shot in the head and a 26-year-old woman was shot after 50 shots were fired by multiple gunmen at East 55th Street and Central Avenue.
Officers gave him first aid until EMS arrived to take him to MetroHealth Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
His name has not yet been released.
EMS brought the woman to University Hospitals where she remains hospitalized.
Members of the homicide unit responded to the scene to investigate, where they learned multiple shooters fired shots and striking both victims and multiple cars parked in the area.
No one else was reported injured and no arrests have been made.
1:38 a.m.
A 22-year-old man was shot in the arm in the 5200 block of Memphis Avenue and driven to MetroHealth Hospital in unknown condition.
3:10 a.m.
A 53-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 500 block of East 110th Street.
EMS brought him to University Hospitals in unknown condition.
3:20 a.m.
A 31-year-old man was shot in the hand and in the left side in the 6900 block of Hough Avenue.
He was brought to Cleveland Clinic in an unknown condition.
