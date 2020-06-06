2,370 coronavirus deaths reported in Ohio, at least 38,111 cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 2,370 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 38,111 cases reported statewide.
Protests over the death of George Floyd, mostly peaceful, are also continuing across the Ohio, which has some state leaders concerned about the potential for close-contact transmission of COVID-19.
Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 6,406 total.
An additional 2,703 cases and 222 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 6,460 hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 1,650 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.