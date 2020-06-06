Guarded swim hours at Cleveland Metroparks’ Edgewater and Huntington beaches resume

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Guarded swim hours at the Cleveland Metroparks Edgewater and Huntington beaches are now in session starting Saturday.
“It’s no question that our parks along the Lake Erie shoreline are some of our favorite places to gather together and connect with nature each summer,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman in a prepared statement. “We’re excited to open some of our community’s favorite lakefront amenities with safety measures in place to protect our guests and patrons.”
The East 55th Street Marina and Emerald Necklace Marina are also now open for boaters with limited hours.
e55 on the lake, the Cleveland Metroparks’ new restaurant along the Lake Erie shoreline, is now open along with concessions across the park district as well.
Guarded Swim Areas: Lifeguards will be on-duty during posted dates and times at these Cleveland Metroparks guarded swimming areas. Water quality, wave, weather, water current and lake bottom conditions can change suddenly and conditions and swim status are updated on-site and online throughout the guarded swim hours. Edgewater Beach and Huntington Beach:
- Guarded swim hours: Daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning June 6 through August 9. Weekends only from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning August 15 through September 7.
Water Rentals: Water rentals at Hinckley Lake Boathouse & Store are now available on a limited basis including stand-up paddleboards, kayaks and tandem kayaks. Advance registration online is required for safety.
Cleveland Metroparks Wallace Lake:
- Guarded swim hours: Daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning June 6 through August 9.
Swimming at Villa Angela Beach, Hinckley Spillway Swim Area and Ledge Pool will remain closed for the 2020 season.
Park officials and police departments will continue to monitor attendance levels and safety at area beaches throughout the season and implement restrictions including partial or full closures if overcrowding or unsafe use occurs.
Parking at area beaches may be limited to only designated parking spaces such as at Edgewater Beach to maintain a safe number of visitors.
For an updated list of impacts and closures due to COVID-19 visit clevelandmetroparks.com/COVID-19.
Concessions: The following concessions are open or are expected to be open by the end of this weekend, weather permitting:
- The Hut at Huntington Beach: Now open daily from noon to 7 p.m.
- Edgewater Beach House concession: Open daily from noon to 7 p.m. beginning Thursday, June 4. Second floor of Beach House remains closed.
- The Pier Grille & Bait Shop at Edgewater: Open daily from noon to 7 p.m. beginning Thursday, June 4.
- Emerald Necklace Marina concession: Open daily from noon to 7 p.m. beginning Friday, June 5.
- Wallace Lake Café: Open daily from noon to 7 p.m. beginning Saturday, June 6.
Restaurants
- e55 on the lake: now open for carryout and patio service Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Carryout and curbside service available by calling 216-431-3349 or order and pay online at clevelandmetroparks.com/E55.
- Merwin’s Wharf: currently remains closed at this time.
Marinas: The following Cleveland Metroparks marinas will be open daily beginning Monday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends:
- Emerald Necklace Marina: First hour daily is reserved for vulnerable populations only.
- East 55th Street Marina: First hour daily is reserved for vulnerable populations only.
- Wildwood Marina: First hour daily is reserved for vulnerable populations only.
