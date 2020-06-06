Man dead, woman injured after 50 shots fired by multiple gunmen in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway after a 36-year-old man was fatally shot in the head and a 26-year-old woman is injured after 50 shots were fired by multiple gunmen on in the overnight hours on Saturday.
According to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, officers responded to East 55th Street and Central Avenue at approximately 1:17 a.m. for about 50 shots fired.
On the way, officers were told that a man was shot in the head, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
When they arrived, officers found the 36-year-old man, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
Sgt. Ciaccia said officers gave him first aid until EMS arrived to take him to MetroHealth Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
His name has not yet been released.
According to Sgt. Ciaccia, officers also found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.
EMS brought her to University Hospitals where she remains, according to the report.
Members of the homicide unit responded to the scene to investigate, where they learned multiple shooters fired shots and striking both victims and multiple cars parked in the area, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia confirmed no one else was reported injured and no arrests have been made.
