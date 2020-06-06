10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Saturday there are 10 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Cleveland, which brings the total cumulative to 1,707 confirmed cases citywide.
The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 21 years old to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Health officials reported no new deaths in Saturday’s update. The total cumulative dead stands at 57 citywide.
You can read the statewide updates below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
