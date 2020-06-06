Rallies took place in suburbs across Northeast Ohio on Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rallies not only taking place in the city but in suburbs all across Northeast Ohio as well.
“I just want to say that enough is enough we need to stand together," said one Parma Resident.
Protesters in Parma wanted to make sure they set an example by keeping things peaceful yet still get their point across. Saturday morning’s rally started with a prayer.
Darryl Campbell from United Auto Workers put the demonstration together so both white and black communities can unite.
“It just shows that they support this cause as well as blacks do and stand in solidarity with what is the right," he said.
Many civil rights groups were there demanding equality and an end to racism.
“The fact of the matter is racism and injustice can’t just be solved by the African American community," said Danielle Sydnor.
Over in Lorain County, an emotional rally where people of all ages came out for a show of solidarity. Protesters raised their voices against hatred.
The crowd chanted “I can’t breath” while making their way through the town. Police were on hand at both rallies, but everyone demonstrated peacefully and with respect.
“This is our world and unity and diversity is what makes this world happen and that’s all I have to say," said Campbell.
