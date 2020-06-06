Tamir Rice honored on what would have been his 18th birthday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Since his death in 2014, Tamir Rice has become a national symbol for police brutality against African-Americans.
His mother, Samaria Rice, has used her voice numerous times over the past six years to advocate for equality and police reform.
On Saturday, Tamir’s family, friends, and members of the community are coming together in the midst of current protests to honor what would have been his 18th birthday.
The 12-year-old African-American boy, who was carrying an Airsoft pellet gun at the time, was fatally by a white Cleveland police officer in November 2014.
The Cleveland Division of Police eventually deemed the shooting “reasonable and within guidelines." The officer, Timothy Loehmann was eventually fired for lying on a portion of his hiring application, not for the deadly shooting.
