Thousands protest outside Cleveland’s 2nd District Headquarters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of people gathered out of Cleveland’s 2nd District Police Headquarters on Saturday, demanding justice.
This protest hits a lot closer to home. It was over the death of 22-year-old Desmond Franklin. He was shot and killed by an off-duty 2nd district police officer. Thousands of people marched with his family calling for justice.
"I feel good,” said Quavon Franklin, Desmond’s brother. “I feel like he's actually being noticed now and I feel like a change is on its way."
Desmond Franklin was shot by off-duty officer Jose Garcia on April 9 as the two drove side-by-side on Cleveland’s west side.
"Cause if you don't shout it who's gonna shout it? Our babies can't shout it cause they not here,” yelled Emmanuel Franklin, Desmond’s father. “We have to be their voice!"
According to reports, Garcia claimed Franklin, threatened to shoot him. Garcia was not wearing his uniform and was not driving a police vehicle. Cleveland police released very little information after the incident, and it remains unclear if a gun was found in or around the car Franklin was driving.
"What is going on? My son cannot drive down the street,” said Emmanuel. “On his way home to take his son a happy meal oh you talking about heartbroken? To take his son a happy meal, minding his own damn business and this cop pulls up on the side and takes him out."
Franklin's father said he was grateful to see the massive crowd, but he says that's not enough.
"The number says a lot, but we still need to show up and do more,” Emmanuel said. “We could be out here screaming day in and day out but until we start showing up to vote until we start getting people out of these places, they don't belong we're just gonna be out here."
The group marched peacefully for miles. They left from the second district and ended on pearl road where Franklin died. There was a heavy police presence throughout the demonstration.
"We destroyed by it,” said Emmanuel. “By his act of violence, we are destroyed. We hurt every day. My sleep don't come and it's not gonna come until I get justice for my son."
That off duty officer was placed on administrative leave and the county has hired a special prosecutor to investigate. The family said that’s not good enough and they won’t stop until they get justice for Desmond.
The City of Cleveland said the demonstrations remained peaceful and no arrests were made.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.