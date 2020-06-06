17-year-old Olmsted Falls boy arrested for aggravated rioting and vandalism during downtown Cleveland protests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy has been arrested by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the United States Marshals Service for aggravated rioting and vandalism from downtown protests last weekend, Cleveland Police said.
Police said he was arrested at 5:30 Saturday afternoon, and he had a warrant out for his arrest. He is from Olmsted Falls.
The Cleveland Division of Police continues to seek the public’s help to investigate criminal offenses that occurred during Saturday’s civil unrest in the City of Cleveland. Information and crime tips can be provided to Crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME. Citizens can upload information, photos, and video here in order to share evidence that may assist law enforcement.
The City of Cleveland Division of Police continues to investigate complaints against officers and will also accept information regarding those complaints via the aforementioned link.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.