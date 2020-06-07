Cleveland police investigating homicide on city’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating an East Side shooting that left one dead.
Police were sent to the 500 block of E. 109 for a large gathering on Saturday night around 11:30 p.m.
While police were on the scene for the gathering, there was a shooting on a block over on E. 108 St.
When police searched the area, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police say they tried to save the man’s life until EMS came and took him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation by police.
It is still unknown if the man was at the large gathering on E. 109 St.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.