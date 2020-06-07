5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Cleveland; 19 new confirmed cases citywide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Sunday there are five new coronavirus deaths in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 62 dead citywide.
The new dead include four men and one woman whose ages range from their 50s to their 80s.
Health officials said there are 19 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city, which bring the total cumulative to 1,726 citywide. The new confirmed cases include men and women whose ages range from their 20s to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
You can read Ohio’s updated numbers below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
