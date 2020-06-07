Medina warehouse used for popular holiday attraction is destroyed by massive fire

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Medina warehouse used for a popular holiday attraction was destroyed by a massive fire.
“I think everything that could go wrong with that building went wrong with that building," said Medina resident Jim Mcmahan.
A building that was a fun place for kids to visit during Christmas, fittingly called Santa House, is now gone.
Medina firefighters were called out to the warehouse around 11 p.m. Saturday night and found the building engulfed in flames. The smell of smoke was still in the air even a day after.
“It’s crazy to see a building burned down like that you don’t really see that around here from what I heard there was a lot of important stuff in the building if it’s still in there," said local Brad Hoisington.
The Medina Fire Department said they worked hard to keep the fire from spreading to other buildings nearby.
Now, all that’s left are the holiday memories made by families who came here for years. This is the second tragedy in three months to hit the building.
It was still standing after a tornado came tearing through Medina back in April.
“Everything that could go wrong COVID, a tornado, I just looked at it and I said well maybe it’s time to retire," added Mcmahan.
The fire department is still trying to figure out how the fire started.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
