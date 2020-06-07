Parma Police deny rumors that officers ‘mocked’ George Floyd protesters

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Police Department took to Twitter to deny rumors that officers were mocking protesters as they observed a moment of silence to honor George Floyd during Saturday’s protests.
Floyd was handcuffed on his stomach as a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for nearly 9 minutes.
Floyd died as multiple bystanders pleaded for his life.
His death has sparked protests all around the world, raising awareness about police brutality and racial injustice
