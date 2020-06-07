St. Aloysius-St. Agatha Church holds powerful prayer protest in memory of George Floyd

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
That’s how long they remained in silence to remember, George Floyd.
“To experience 8 minutes 46 seconds, it really points out how long a time that is and our folks were just eager to witness to the need to confront this injustice in our land," said Father J. Mark Hobson, pastor St. Aloysius-St. Agatha Church in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood.
Floyd, African-American man was handcuffed on his stomach as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for nearly 9 minutes.
Floyd died as multiple bystanders pleaded for his life.
His death has sparked protests all around the world, raising awareness about police brutality and racial injustice.
Sunday morning, parishioners at St. Aloysius-St. Agatha joined the fight, in prayer.
Several nuns told 19 News the Catholic church can’t stay silent.
They wore these t-shirts as one symbol of their commitment.
“We wanted everyone to know that the sisters, the Ursuline sisters of Cleveland and some Notre Dame sisters are with us today and we wanted to visible in our stand for social justice," said Sister Mary Jean Raymond.
Gregory Clifford helped organize this effort and says people of faith have to lead the way.
“Come together in sorrow of the loss of George Floyd and many, many others who have died at the hands of racists and brutal police. This has just gone on too long and we can not continue to be silent," he said.
Organizers tell 19 News the goal is to pray until there’s change.
