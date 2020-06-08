Air quality advisory issued for portions of Northeast Ohio on Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency issued a moderate, or “yellow,” air quality advisory for parts of Northeast Ohio.
The alert is in effect for Tuesday. It pertains to unusually sensitive individuals, especially those with heart or lung issues.
Certain people should consider reducing time spent outdoors for the next several days, according to the EPA.
Particle pollution, or “PM,” is the cause for the moderate air quality alert and is a mixture of solid and liquid droplets produced from combustion that includes motor vehicle use, power plants, wood burning, forest fires, and industrial processes.
To help reduce pollution officials urge people to not idle their vehicles and to refuel after dusk or use battery powered yard equipment.
