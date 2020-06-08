Akron officers help save shooting victim’s life

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Akron officers helped save the life of a 36-year-old shooting victim, said police.
Akron police said the man’s legs were shot multiple times while he was inside a home in the 200 block of Grand Avenue around midnight on Saturday.
Officers provided first aid by applying tourniquets to both legs before EMS arrived, said police.
The victim, whose name is not being released, is being treated at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery.
There are no arrests.
