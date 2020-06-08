Beachwood officials handing out 10,000 masks to prevent spread of COVID-19

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Beachwood is giving free masks to residents to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
City officials said that they will hand out 10,000 fabric masks to residents on Monday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. and again on Tuesday at the same time.
“We want our residents to stay healthy and wear face masks to promote the continued health of our city,” said Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz. “These masks can be washed and worn multiple times, so they are also healthier for our environment.”
The masks will be distributed in the Beachwood City Hall parking lot at 25325 Fairmount Blvd.
Residents will need to show proof of residency to city officials and then either pop their trunk or roll down a back window so the masks can be distributed in a contactless manner.
“If you’re outside in Beachwood, running errands, or visiting someone who isn’t part of your quarantine household, please: wear a mask,” said Horwitz.
